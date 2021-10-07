Devin Kahahawai returns from stint with U.S. national team to lift Kamehameha past ‘Iolani

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Devin Kahahawai returned home with a flourish, hammering 30 kills as No. 2 Kamehameha outlasted No. 3 ‘Iolani 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22 on Wednesday night at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium.

Kamehameha improved to 3-2 in ILH play.

Kahahawai had spent the past two-plus weeks playing for the U.S. national team in Mexico, where she enjoyed international competition. She also worried about her school work.

“Playing international, that was an awesome experience, but it’s nice to be home. I’m glad to be back with my team,” the 6-foot-2 junior said.

When ‘Iolani brought a double block to thwart Kahahawai, Warriors setters Marley Roe (29 assists, 10 digs) and Sierra Scanlan (26 assists, 10 digs) relied on the balance of their attack. Nadia Koanui added 10 kills and 12 digs, while middle Adrianna Arquette tallied eight kills and 2.5 blocks. Middle Moana Peaua had 3.5 blocks and a kill and libero Payton Oliveira had a team-high 20 digs to help the Warriors counter the play of ‘Iolani’s Anuhea Hauanio-Lore.

The Raiders’ outside hitter finished with 19 kills, rising above double blocks at times. Senna Roberts-Navarro had 13 kills, middle Mari Lawton chipped in nine kills and 1.5 blocks, and Ambri Hanohano had eight kills.

“It’s a good team win. I’m really proud of the team, persevering after losing that second set,” said Kahahawai, who had 17 digs.

Kamehameha played without All-State performer Maui Robins, who is recovering from an ankle injury.

“I mentally prepared myself for that before the game because I knew that might happen,” Kahahawai said. “Knowing Maui wasn’t going to play, the team really pulled through and we were able to pull through what we lost. It was a really awesome team win.”

Hauanio-Lore led ‘Iolani (3-2) in kills. Senna Roberts-Navarro tallied 13 kills, middle Mari Lawton had nine and Ambri Hanohano chipped in with eight. Setter Mokihana Tufono finished with 49 assists and two kills.

Kahahawai seemed unstoppable with seven kills in the opening set. The home team opened the lead to 13-7 on a block by Kahahawai and kept surging until game two.

‘Iolani bounced back and took control of the second set with an 11-4 run, turning an 11-all game into a 22-15 lead.

The third set featured five lead changes before Roe’s ace gave Kamehameha an 18-17 lead during a 4-0 mini-run. ‘Iolani tied it twice at 22 and 23, but Kahahawai came through with a back row kill, and Arquette roofed Roberts-Navarro to give Kamehameha a 2-1 lead.

The fourth set was another thriller. ‘Iolani led 16-14 before the Warriors took the lead with three points in a row. Two aces by Oliveira opened the lead to 19-16. Kahahawai’s final kill ended the match.

“ ‘Iolani played really good at the pins. Moki was really good at the pins. We’re really happy that we stayed pretty composed. Getting Devin back has been huge for us, finding ways to continue to figure out how we can use her,” Kamehameha coach Chris Blake said. “We had pretty good balance with our setters and a very good job with our first touch today, and we did a real well with our service lines. We’re happy to come out with a win over a real tough team.”