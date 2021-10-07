comscore Devin Kahahawai returns from stint with U.S. national team to lift Kamehameha past ‘Iolani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Devin Kahahawai returns from stint with U.S. national team to lift Kamehameha past ‘Iolani

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha’s Devin Kahahawai hit the ball past ‘Iolani’s Mari Lawton and Mokihana Tufono Wedneday night at Kamehameha’s Kekuhaupio Gym.

Devin Kahahawai returned home with a flourish, hammering 30 kills as No. 2 Kamehameha outlasted No. 3 ‘Iolani 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22 on Wednesday night at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium. Read more

