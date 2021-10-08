Off the News: Needed housing for seniors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With all the million-plus median home prices on Oahu, it is a relief to see projects that acknowledge true housing needs. Read more

Hale Makana o Mo‘ili‘ili, planned for Algaroba Street and Makahiki Way, will replace 26 residences in multiple low-rise apartments and a single-family home, providing 105 units in a new, six-story midrise.

Most units are reserved for seniors earning 50% of the area median income. A good mix of nonprofit development and public financing is reason to cheer — and hope for more.

Capt. Kirk heads for near space

William Shatner, who took us into pretend outer space as Capt. James T. Kirk on the original “Star Trek,” is now going into near space for real. Shatner launches Tuesday on board Jeff Bezos’ starship — oops, sorry, Blue Origin tourist rocket — 63 miles up, on an 11-minute mission.

Besides being fun and pop-culturally appropriate, this is great because Shatner is 90 years old. He’ll be oldest person to fly in space, proving that age is no barrier to breaking barriers. Have fun up there.