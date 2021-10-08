comscore 3 indicted in Oahu drug ring case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

3 indicted in Oahu drug ring case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

A federal grand jury Thursday indicted three people in connection with a West Oahu drug trafficking organization that allegedly sold fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, and had guns and more than $400,000 in cash on hand when police and federal agents searched their stash spots, according to police and the U.S. Department of Justice. Read more

