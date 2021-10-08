comscore Army deploying Iron Dome missile defense system to Guam | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Army deploying Iron Dome missile defense system to Guam

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. ARMY The Army conducts live-fire tests of Iron Dome defensive missiles at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

The Army systems can defend against subsonic cruise missiles, unmanned aircraft systems and rockets, artillery and mortar threats. Read more

