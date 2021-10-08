comscore Family of doctor killed in Kakaako pedestrian crash is awarded $10 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Family of doctor killed in Kakaako pedestrian crash is awarded $10 million

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council has approved a $10 million settlement in a civil lawsuit filed by the family of William Travis Lau, one of three pedestrians killed in the January 2019 crash in Kakaako. Read more

Previous Story
City Council advances proposal for Oahu visitor tax

Scroll Up