comscore Howard Hughes Corp. opens fifth condo tower at Ward Village | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Howard Hughes Corp. opens fifth condo tower at Ward Village

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Residents began moving into the ‘A‘ali‘i tower at Ward Village on Wednesday. The 751-unit tower is at 987 Queen St.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Residents began moving into the ‘A‘ali‘i tower at Ward Village on Wednesday. The 751-unit tower is at 987 Queen St.

Howard Hughes Corp. has opened its most populous condominium tower to date at Ward Village in Kakaako. Read more

Previous Story
City Council advances proposal for Oahu visitor tax

Scroll Up