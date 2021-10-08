Howard Hughes Corp. opens fifth condo tower at Ward Village

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The developer of the master-planned community said the first homeowners in the ‘A‘ali‘i high-rise with 751 units began moving in Wednesday.

‘A‘ali‘i is the fifth condo tower completed at Ward Village, where the first tower, Waiea, is now nearly 5 years old.

“We’re thrilled to welcome residents to their new homes in ‘A‘ali‘i as they become valued members of the Ward Village community,” Doug Johnstone, Hawaii president for Texas-based Hughes Corp., said in a statement.

Hughes Corp. designed ‘A‘ali‘i generally with smaller units compared with its other, previously completed, 400-foot towers, which feature total unit counts ranging from 177 to 465.

The newest tower includes about 200 studios with living space ranging from 277 to 373 square feet. The smallest of these units had starting prices between $500,000 and $600,000.

Of the 751 ‘A‘ali‘i units, 150 were reserved for households with incomes matching the median on Oahu and on up to 140% of the island’s median income as a state-imposed requirement to provide moderate- priced housing in Kakaako.

Hughes Corp. reported selling 653 of the 751 units at ‘A‘ali‘i as of June 30, and declined to provide an updated figure.

Ward Village is slated to eventually contain 4,500 homes spread over 16 towers on 60 acres that had long been largely a collection of retail centers and warehouses. Two towers are under construction, and two more have been approved for development.