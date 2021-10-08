comscore Oahu’s solar battery program to boost clean energy stymied by permitting system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu’s solar battery program to boost clean energy stymied by permitting system

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting has delayed solar permits, among other permits, because of a backlog of problems. Above is the office entrance as seen Thursday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting has delayed solar permits, among other permits, because of a backlog of problems. Above is the office entrance as seen Thursday.

A new program offering Hawaiian Electric customers on Oahu the opportunity to add their stored solar power to the grid and get paid for it has generated plenty of interest, according to those in the industry. Read more

Previous Story
City Council advances proposal for Oahu visitor tax

Scroll Up