Oahu’s solar battery program to boost clean energy stymied by permitting system
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:47 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting has delayed solar permits, among other permits, because of a backlog of problems. Above is the office entrance as seen Thursday.
