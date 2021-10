Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has announced the five-member local leadership team for its newest Hawaii resort, Maui Bay Villas by Hilton Grand Vacations, which is scheduled to open in the fall.

>> Will Bethel is general manager. Bethel most recently served as resort director for HGV’s properties at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

>> Jay Corpuz is chief engineer. Corpuz has more than 15 years of experience as a chief engineer in the hospitality industry.

>> Shermila Beauvais is director of guest services. Beauvais previously served as assistant director of rooms at the Royal Lahaina Resort.

>> Joy Valenzuela is executive housekeeper. Valenzuela previously oversaw the housekeeping department at the Hyatt Residence Club in Kaanapali.

>> Kyle Eldridge is director of safety and security. He formerly served 15 years at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and in Scottsdale, Ariz., as a security officer and security manager.

