University of Hawaii tennis player Andre Ilagan advances to round of 16

University of Hawaii junior Andre Ilagan advanced to the round of 16 at the ITA All-American Championships with a 6-2, 6-2 win over TCU’s Juan Carlos Aguilar on Thursday in Tulsa, Okla.

Ilagan won three qualifying matches earlier this week and became the first Rainbow Warrior to win a match in the tournament’s main draw with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Georgia Tech’s Marcus McDaniel on Wednesday. The Farrington graduate will face Ohio State’s Connor Kingsley today for a spot in the quarterfinals.

UH soccer team ties UC Riverside

Penalty kicks accounted for the scoring and Hawaii and UC Riverside played to a 1-1 tie in a Big West women’s soccer match on Thursday in Riverside, Calif.

UH goalkeeper Lauren Marquez made five saves, including a stop on a penalty kick in the final minute of regulation, and the Rainbow Wahine (0-7-3, 0-3-2 Big West) earned their second straight tie. UC Riverside’s Caela Kaio, a Kamehameha alumna, had six saves for the Highlanders (3-7-3, 0-3-2).

Wahine senior Maki Kono gave the Wahine the lead with the first goal of her UH career in the 31st minute. UC Riverside was awarded a penalty kick about four minutes later and Akari Shimizu of Kailua-Kona converted for the Highlanders to tie the match.

UC Riverside drew another penalty kick in the final minute of regulation, but Marquez came up with the save to force overtime and the teams went scoreless in two 10-minute periods. UH’s Kayla Ryan had a shot off the crossbar in the second overtime.

UH closes its road trip on Sunday at Cal State Fullerton.