comscore University of Hawaii tennis player Andre Ilagan advances to round of 16 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii tennis player Andre Ilagan advances to round of 16

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

University of Hawaii junior Andre Ilagan advanced to the round of 16 at the ITA All-American Championships with a 6-2, 6-2 win over TCU’s Juan Carlos Aguilar on Thursday in Tulsa, Okla. Read more

