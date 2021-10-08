Rainbow Wahine volleyball team hits the road ready for their opponents’ best
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:22 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Braelyn Akana encountered a stiff block against Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree