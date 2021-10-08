comscore Rainbow Wahine volleyball team hits the road ready for their opponents’ best | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine volleyball team hits the road ready for their opponents’ best

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Braelyn Akana encountered a stiff block against Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.

A five-set duel between Hawaii’s next two opponents on Tuesday gave the Rainbow Wahine coaching staff an extended scouting opportunity ahead of this week’s Big West road trip. Read more

