Column: Wahine ‘ilikea i ka poli o ka ‘āha‘ilono?

Synopsis: Folks have begun to notice that there is a racially based double standard when it comes to the news coverage of missing women. Some clearly receive more attention than others. The Gabby Petito case has certainly brought this to light.

æAuhea æoukou e oæu hoa æohikau hauwalaæau, æo ia hoæi ka lono o ka hoæolaha wale æia æana i këlä lä këia lä? æEä, e ka hoa heluhelu, æaæole ia he kumu e hilahila ai, æoiai he lono nö ia no ko käkou poæe hoa kanaka. He kamaæäina a he malihini paha, he menemene nö ko käkou ke pilikia lälou a pau. He hauæoli hoæi ke kulia läkou i ka hano häweo, a he hoihoi nö hoæi käkou i kä läkou mau mea hou e haku ai. Eia naæe ka mea æäpiki, i ka puka æana mai o kekahi mau moæolelo i ke äkea, æaæole o kaæe mai ka piæi o ka nïele, a he nïele kohu æole paha ia i kekahi manawa, no ka mea, ua lilo ke külana küpilikiæi o kahi hoa kanaka, æo ia ka mea e hoihoi ai. He poæe nona ka maka haka pono aku i kahi ulia kaæa, æo ia ka hoa like.

He aha lä ka mea e haka aku ai? He hoæomänaæonaæo nö paha ua ulia lä, a æo ia noke aku naæe i ka nänä. æO ia ihola koæu manaæo iaæu i æike ai i ka puka pinepine mai o këlä moæolelo no kahi wahine, nona ka inoa æo Gabby Petito, i nalo aku nei æoiai e huakaæi pü ana me käna käne hoæopalau, æo ia hoæi æo Brian Laundrie ka inoa. No Florida läua, a e kaæapuni ana iä æAmelika i ka wä i nalo ai æo Gabby. A hala kekahi mau lä, loaæa maila kona kino kupapaæu ma Waiomina. I ia manawa i hoæomaka ai ka æimi æana i käna käne hoæopalau i hoæi hoæokahi akula i Florida, i kahi a ka æohana o ka noho æana. A ma ia manawa mai a hiki i ka wä o këia käkau æana, æo kona mau mäkua wale nö kai æike iä ia, a eia nö æo ia ua æauheæe a ke æimi æia ala e nä mäkaæi.

æEä, e nä hoa heluhelu, æaæole paha käkou e hihi i ke kamaæilio mau æana no ua hihia nei. Iaæu nö a lohe i ka æölelo hoæohalahala a kauwahi poæe no ka nänä makaleha aku a ka poæe kükala nühou i ka hihia o kekahi wahine haole me ka hulikua aku naæe i nä hihia o nä wähine nona ka æili ikaika, ua piæi ke kai. æO ia hoæi, inä paha he wahine päæele kai nalo, a he wahine æöiwi nö paha, he päweo wale aku nö ka maka o ka lehulehu! A no ke aha lä hoæi? Noæu iho, æo ke ake kälä kekahi kumu. A æo ka hoæokae æili kekahi.

Ma ka æaoæao o ke ake kälä, he päæoihana ia mea æo ke kükala nühou. E küæai mai nö kahi poæe piele i kauwahi minuke e hoæolaha aku ai i kä läkou mau mea küæai i mua o ke äkea, a pëlä e nui ai kä läkou kälä. Ma waena mai o ka lehulehu näna e nänä i ke kükala nühou, ua æoi aku ka nui o ka poæe menemene i ka hihia o kahi wahine æilikea uæi, pali ke kua mahina ke alo, kino pïlahilahi, a küæonoæono nö hoæi, ma mua o ka wahine æöiwi æalaæuka pühalalü, no kahi æohana æilihune, a no ka mea, æaæole e nänä ana ka lehulehu i ka pono o ia æano wahine.

Aloha nö! He hoa kanaka nö nä känaka a pau. æAæole hiki ke menemene i kekahi a hulikua i kekahi, pehea lä kona æano. æAæole hiki ke hoæokaæina æia läkou ma ka nui o ka waiwai. æAæole hoæi e kau æia kekahi lähui ma luna o kekahi. Ua waiwai käkou a pau! æO ka nui o nä wähine päæele a æöiwi i nalo a i pepehi æia paha a make, e aho ka höæike æana i ko läkou lä moæolelo ma luna o ka nühou. Maliæa o aloha æia läkou a hapa mai ka nui o ko läkou æïnea. Aia nö ia iä käkou. Aloha nä wähine æöiwi a pau, a aloha nö hoæi kahi Gabby Petito!

