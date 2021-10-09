Editorial: Aloha Stadium chief retires

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After 25 years working at Aloha Stadium, and its manager since 2007, Scott Chan retired last week. Read more

He not only leaves behind a rusting relic of the 1970s; he leaves to his successors the opportunity to create something entirely new.

Chan’s replacement could well end up with the day-to-day responsibility of managing a brand-new multipurpose stadium, something much different from the old Rust Palace. Thanks to the lifting of federal and city deed restrictions — something Chan help orchestrate — plans are proceeding for a new multipurpose facility, as well as for the development of the surrounding 78 acres into something called the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.

There are daunting challenges ahead.

The state hasn’t covered the estimated $400 million-plus cost of building the stadium; an as-yet-unnamed developer would upfront the construction costs and, critically, maintain the new facility for an agreed-upon price. There’s little doubt this scheme will cost taxpayers more. Will it be worth it? Will stadium management be able to run a financially stable facility that won’t operate at a loss? That depends on the ability of state officials to strike a favorable deal.

There is also the hard question: Do we even need a new stadium? The University of Hawaii just invested more than $8 million in an on-campus football venue that eventually could seat as many as 15,000 (when this pandemic finally subsides). Many high schools have their own fields.

The Stadium Authority envisions a 35,000-seat, multipurpose venue with all the latest features, such as luxury boxes and more fan amenities, that would attract multiple sports events, top-drawer concerts and large community events. Football yes, but so much more.

There’s nothing wrong with Hawaii having such a facility, just as there was nothing wrong with opening a state-of-the-art stadium in 1975. But everything depends on the authority having the farsightedness to ensure that we don’t repeat past mistakes — that what we get will have long-term value and not become a rusty white elephant.

Of course, not all of these challenges fall on the stadium manager. Much of the preparatory work is being handled by the state Department of Accounting and General Services and private consultants, including preparing requests for proposals (RFPs) for the stadium project and the surrounding development. Those RFPs are expected to be released soon.

But the long-term success of this project will depend on the good work of everyone involved, particularly the stadium manager and his or her staff. Neither the Stadium Authority, which will hire Chan’s replacement, nor the new boss should underestimate the challenges ahead.