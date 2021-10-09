comscore Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan reaches semifinals at ITA All-American Championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan reaches semifinals at ITA All-American Championship

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY UH ATHLETICS University of Hawaii tennis player Andre Ilagan was won seven straight matches to reach the semifinals of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Championships in Tulsa, Okla.

Hawaii junior Andre Ilagan dropped the first set in two matches on Friday but rallied to win both to advance to the semifinals at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla. Read more

