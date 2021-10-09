Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan reaches semifinals at ITA All-American Championship
- By Star-Advertiser staff
Updated 12:05 a.m.
University of Hawaii tennis player Andre Ilagan was won seven straight matches to reach the semifinals of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Championships in Tulsa, Okla.
