Sports

University of Hawaii will be allowed limited number of spectators

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

    University of Hawaii fans will be allowed to attend sporting events on Oahu at 50% capacity beginning Oct. 13 under new rules that require attendees to be vaccinated, masked and physically distanced.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii football team takes to the field for its home opener gainst the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 4.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Hawaii football team takes to the field for its home opener gainst the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 4.

While spectators soon will be allowed to attend University of Hawaii-hosted sporting events, only a fraction of the tickets will be available to the general public. Read more

