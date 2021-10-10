Andre Ilagan’s run ends in semifinals at ITA All-American Championship
- By Star-Advertiser staff
- Updated 1:25 a.m.
COURTESY UH ATHLETICS
University of Hawaii tennis player Andre Ilagan competed on Friday at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Championships in Tulsa, Okla.
