Andre Ilagan’s run ends in semifinals at ITA All-American Championship

Hawaii junior Andre Ilagan’s nine-match win streak came to an end on Saturday, as he fell in the semifinals at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla.

Ilagan fell to San Diego’s 28th-ranked August Holmgren in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Ilagan, the first UH player to advance in the event’s main draw, took down six ranked players during his run, knocking out No. 18 Juan Carlos Aguilar (TCU), No. 26 Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech), No. 59 Josh Goodger (Florida), No. 65 Connor Kingsley (Ohio State), No. 109 Stijn Slump (Middle Tennessee) and No. 110 Alex Kotzen (Columbia).

Lau, Silva win surf meets in Portugal

Hawaii’s Luana Silva and Ezekiel Lau swept the titles at the MEO Vissla Pro Ericeira on Saturday in Ericeira, Portugal.

Silva earned her victory in the waning moments of her heat, scoring an 8.23 with 15 seconds left to defeat fellow local surfer Gabriela Bryan 18.03 to 17.13. With the win, Silva will rise to third in the Challenger Series world rankings.

Lau used a strong start to claim victory, posting two scores over eight in the first 10 minutes of the heat, and defeated Australia’s Jackson Baker 16.57 to 13.27. With the win, Lau vaults to the top spot in the Challenger Series world rankings.