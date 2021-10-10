comscore Andre Ilagan’s run ends in semifinals at ITA All-American Championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Andre Ilagan’s run ends in semifinals at ITA All-American Championship

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:25 a.m.
  • COURTESY UH ATHLETICS University of Hawaii tennis player Andre Ilagan competed on Friday at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Championships in Tulsa, Okla.

Hawaii junior Andre Ilagan’s nine-match win streak came to an end on Saturday, as he fell in the semifinals at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla. Read more

