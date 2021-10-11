Off the News: A Nobel Prize for good journalism

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Journalists strive to communicate the facts on the ground. There are times when their work resonates to Norway, and around the world.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Peace Prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines digital news site, Rappler; and Dmitry Muratov, editor of the independent Russian paper, Novaya Gazeta. Both covering political regimes challenging to reporters, they were honored for advancing free expression and accountability.

Truth will out, and ultimately peace is the goal.

It’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day, as well as Columbus Day. In a notable sign of the times, today’s observance marks the first time that a presidential proclamation marks Indigenous Peoples’ Day, boosting efforts to refocus recognition and appreciation of native peoples.

President Joe Biden also issued a separate proclamation to mark this federal holiday that has traditionally celebrated Christopher Columbus. In it, he praised the role of Italian Americans in U.S. society, but also referenced the violence and harm Columbus and other explorers of that period brought to the Americas.