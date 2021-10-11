comscore Construction of Thirty Meter Telescope delayed at least 2 years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Construction of Thirty Meter Telescope delayed at least 2 years

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

The developers of the planned Thirty Meter Telescope are now saying that construction of the $2.4 billion cutting-edge observatory isn’t likely to start for at least a couple of years. Read more

