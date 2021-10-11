Wahine soccer team falls on golden goal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cal State Fullerton’s Karla Rodriguez scored off a corner kick in the 94th minute to give the Titans a 1-0 win over Hawaii in a Big West women’s soccer match on Sunday in Fullerton, Calif.

The Titans were awarded the corner kick after a shot by Haley Brown and Delaney Lindahl lofted the ball toward the front of the goal. A deflection off of Brown found Rodriguez waiting near the far post and her shot just cleared the outstretched arm of UH goalkeeper Lauren Marquez and went into the top of the net to give Cal State Fullerton (6-9-0, 3-3-0 Big West) the win.

UH took 10 shots to Cal State Fullerton’s seven and Marquez made two saves in UH’s third consecutive overtime match. The previous two ended in ties and the Rainbow Wahine fell to 0-8-3 overall and 0-4-2 in Big West play.

The Rainbow Wahine return to Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Thursday to play host to UC Irvine in the first UH event to be held with fans this season.

Vulcans women sink Penguins in shutout

Contributions from three difference Vulcans led the University of Hawaii at Hilo women’s soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Dominican (CA).

Daelenn Tokunaga and Alyssa Padron scored at the 17th minute and the 28th minute respectively. Tokunaga, who scored off of an assist from Nanea Wall, has now scored five goals this week, and now leads the Pacific West Conference with 10 goals. Padron scored off an assist from Filippa Graneld, who picked up her fourth assist of the season to lead the PacWest.

Graneld found the back of the net for herself in the second half, scoring just a minute into the second period at the 46th minute. The Vulcans outshot the Penguins 16-9, improving to 7-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

UH Hilo men battle Dominican to a draw

The University of Hawaii at Hilo men’s soccer team and Dominican battled to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Kennelly Field in San Rafael, Calif.

The Vulcans scored in the 18th minute, when Alexander Hernandez-Herbach scored off an assist from Wataru Muto. The Penguins’ Dylan Finley tied it with a goal in the 76th minute.

Vulcans keeper Michael Harre made 11 saves. UH Hilo were out-shot by Domincan to the tune of 25-17.

HPU women snap Chaminade’s streak

It took the Hawaii Pacific University women’s soccer team four tries to finally take down cross-town rival Chaminade, but the Sharks claimed a 1-0 victory over the Silverswords in their final chance on Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium to snap a two-game Chaminade win streak.

Chaminade still holds the season series however, with two wins and a draw in the teams’ previous meetings this season.

A deflected shot that landed in front of the Chaminade goal gave HPU’s Caylie Uyema a prime opportunity and she scored the match’s only goal in the 79th minute.

Chaminade will return to Saint Louis field to host Concordia Irvine on Thursday at 10 a.m. Hawaii Pacific will host Concordia Irvine at Waipio Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.