NFL Islanders

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Made one special teams tackle against the Bills.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Plays today at the Ravens.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Was sent back to the practice squad after playing the past two weeks, where he played nine snaps on defense and 17 on special teams.

KAHUKU

>> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Made one tackle against the Giants.

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Made one solo tackle against the Browns.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Had four solo tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defended against the Patriots.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was on the game-day roster against the Steelers.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Plays today at the Ravens.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Made a 33-yard field goal but missed a 56-yarder. He also missed two extra points, his first going wide right and the next going wide left. He was one of three kickers to miss two extra points on Sunday. The other two were the Saints’ Cody Parkey and the Chargers’ Tristan Vizcaino. Kickers missed 11 extra-point kicks on Sunday.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Was on the active game-day roster against the Panthers.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Is eligible to return next week after being placed on short-term injured reserve, which a player must miss three games. Tagovailoa has missed games against the Raiders, Colts and Bucs.