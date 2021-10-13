comscore Beber de los muertos | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Beber de los muertos

  • By Alicia Yamachika
  • Today
  • Updated 4:37 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY ALICIA YAMACHIKA

    Jamaica Diablo Shake all ingredients, except Fever Tree ginger beer, over ice. Strain over fresh rocks into a collins glass and top with Fever Tree ginger beer. Garnish with a half-wheel orange slice.

As a child growing up in Hawaii, I clung desperately to any festivity that offered to accentuate the seemingly otherwise, muted holiday atmosphere. Read more

