Beber de los muertos
- By Alicia Yamachika
Today
- Updated 4:37 p.m.
PHOTO BY ALICIA YAMACHIKA
Jamaica Diablo Shake all ingredients, except Fever Tree ginger beer, over ice. Strain over fresh rocks into a collins glass and top with Fever Tree ginger beer. Garnish with a half-wheel orange slice.
