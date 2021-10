Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In this week's cover story, we're talking all things pumpkin (see pages 10-11 for more), so I thought it fitting to share some of my favorite treats. What can I say — life is gourd. Read more

That’s some good juju

For October and November only, Hawaii Kai-based JuJu Mochi LLC will be featuring pumpkin crunch stuffed mochi. The orange-hued mochi is filled generously with housemade pumpkin crunch. These treats are available in packs of four for $10 or six for $14. For more info, check out @jujumochi808 on Instagram.

Between bread

Recently opened Café Kopi (45 Kihapai St.) is known for its gourmet lattes, freshly baked pastries and desserts, including lilikoi cheesecake ($6.50), almond croissants ($6.50) and vegan/gluten-free chocolate cake ($8). During fall, enjoy its pumpkin spice croissant ($6.50), which features a classic croissant with a filling of pumpkin purée, almond cream, cinnamon, ground ginger, nutmeg and cloves. It’s finished with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar and pumpkin seeds on top for that extra crunch.

“It’s like a pumpkin pie, but crispier,” says café co-owner Jeanne Ng, who recommends taking this home, reheating it and adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

To learn more, call 808-262-9050 or follow @cafekopihawaii on Instagram.

That’ll do spicely

Fujiya Hawaii (930 Hauoli St.) recently introduced seasonal mochi and manju flavors. For the next two months, you can get pumpkin crunch mochi ($2.95 each, $5.90 for a pack of two) and pumpkin spice manju ($2.25 each, $4.50 per pair). Fujiya’s manju is unique because it features a flaky, buttery exterior, similar to that of a pie crust.

Call 808-845-2921 or visit fujiyahawaii.com to learn more.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).