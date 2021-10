Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To celebrate Honolulu Pride Month, Hideout Waikiki (2299 Kuhio Ave.) is offering a specialty drink called “La La Land” ($16) that's available for all of October. Read more

To celebrate Honolulu Pride Month, Hideout Waikiki (2299 Kuhio Ave.) is offering a specialty drink called “La La Land” ($16) that’s available for all of October. The cocktail is mixed with Fid Street Gin, lavender syrup, lemon and bubbles. It’s then topped with edible glitter to add some extra shine.

To show support for the LGBTQ+ community, Hideout will be donating a portion of the proceeds from this cocktail to Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center, whose mission is to help fight and combat the stigma of homelessness, HIV, poverty and mental illness.

For more info, visit hhhrc.org.

Fa-boo-lous fun

This year, celebrate Halloween at International Market Place (2330 KalakauaAve.) or join the festivities online with the center’s virtual keiki costume contest.

Save the dates for the festivities below:

• Virtual keiki costume contest (Oct. 29-31): Enter for your chance to win a $150 gift card to an International Market Place store. Simply post a photo of your costumed keiki to Instagram and tag @intlmktplace and #marketplacestories to enter. Three winners will be selected and announced on Nov. 1 via Instagram.

• Trick or Treat at IMP (Oct. 31, 3-5:30 p.m.): Dress in your Halloween best. Look for the balloons at the participating stores.

• Free keiki goodie bags (Oct. 31, 3-5:30 p.m.): Head to the Treehouse on Level 2 to receive a complimentary goodie bag for keiki. One per keiki; must be present to claim (available while supplies last).

Visit shopinternationalmarketplace.com/halloween.

Takeout deals

The 20% discount on take-out orders at McCully Buffet (930 McCully St.) has been extended to Oct. 31. The featured promotion did so well in September that the eatery decided to continue it for another month.

As part of the promotion, customers can enjoy 20% off on all takeout orders and platters from the restaurant, including new marinated meats to cook at home. Delicious sushi bentos that feature sushi and sashimi from Ahi & Vegetable also qualify for the discount.

For more information, visit mccullybuffet.com, call 808-951-0511 or follow the restaurant (@mccullybuffet) on Instagram.

Brunch bunch

Chart House Waikiki recently launched a new weekend brunch, available every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The menu features everything from brunch classics like eggs Benedicts ($18-$23), mochi waffles ($16) and omelets ($18-$20) to local favorites like kimchi fried rice ($16), oxtail soup ($28) and prime braised short rib loco moco ($28).

In the mood for lunch? Feast on pupus like oysters Rockefeller ($24), sweet garlic chicken wings ($16), chef’s spicy ahi poke ($18) and the ono pupu sampler ($34), which has a little of everything.

Brunch wouldn’t be complete without beverages. Enjoy Kona Brewing Co. draft beers ($6), bloody marys ($6) and “Bloody Malias” ($9). The latter is a signature blend of Hawaiian chile pepper water, Tito’s vodka and housemade bloody mary mix.

For reservations, call 808-941-6669 or visit charthousewaikiki.com.