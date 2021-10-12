Picks for satisfying poke and seafood

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
So shell-fish At Kona Abalone, sliced abalone can be added to an ahi, salmon or kampachi poke bowl.
Steamed abalone marinated in spicy herb oil with chopped macadamia nuts on the side ($14.99). This dish embodies Mediterranean flavors.
Steamed abalone with olive oil, pesto and feta cheese ($14.99).
The Jucci Lucci Poke Box ($21.99) features a sampling of all five of the house poke, including (from left) salmon Gangnam, Hawaiian tako, spicy garlic-mayo tuna, Hawaiian ahi and tuna Gangnam, plus one piece of shrimp tempura, salad and kimchi.
A recent offering of Kahuku shrimp scampi ($21.99)