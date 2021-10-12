comscore Picks for satisfying poke and seafood | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Picks for satisfying poke and seafood

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Oct. 12, 2021

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    So shell-fish At Kona Abalone, sliced abalone can be added to an ahi, salmon or kampachi poke bowl.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Steamed abalone marinated in spicy herb oil with chopped macadamia nuts on the side ($14.99). This dish embodies Mediterranean flavors.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Steamed abalone with olive oil, pesto and feta cheese ($14.99).

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    The Jucci Lucci Poke Box ($21.99) features a sampling of all five of the house poke, including (from left) salmon Gangnam, Hawaiian tako, spicy garlic-mayo tuna, Hawaiian ahi and tuna Gangnam, plus one piece of shrimp tempura, salad and kimchi.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A recent offering of Kahuku shrimp scampi ($21.99)

While COVID-positive numbers and hospitalizations are in decline, I feel as though restaurants stepped up to make the current restrictions less painful, with abundant options for all. Read more

