Invitation to come today for redeveloping land around Aloha Stadium
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:47 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 31
State officials are requesting proposals from prospective developers to redevelop the land surrounding Aloha Stadium.
STATE DEPARTMENT OF ACCOUNTING AND GENERAL SERVICES
The state is soliciting a request for proposals for 73 acres surrounding Aloha Stadium. Crawford Architects, a consultant to the state, has produced conceptual renderings of what the project could look like, but the actual plan will come from a developer selected by the state.
