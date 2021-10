Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Henderson Design Group, an interior design firm in Kailua-­Kona, has announced the promotion of Jerry Adam Guzman to president. Guzman previously served as director of design and special projects, where he oversaw the redesign of the Kaimana Beach Hotel. He has more than 15 years of design and creative experience.

KPMG Advisory, a tax, audit and advisory firm, has announced the hiring of two people:

>> Casi Alexander is a director within federal technology enablement. Alexander previously served as a U.S. Department of State representative to the U.S. Ind0-Pacific Command at Camp Smith.

>> Jarod Baker is a manager within federal transformation delivery. Baker previously served as the counterthreat finance chief for the Special Operations Command Pacific at Camp Smith.

