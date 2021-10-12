comscore Tech View: Kokua Country Foods overcoming adversity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Kokua Country Foods overcoming adversity

  • By Rob Kay
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.

This year Kokua Country Foods Cooperative in Moiliili is celebrating its 50th anniversary. This is very much heartfelt for Clifford Chang, president of the organization’s board of directors and longtime Kokua member-owner, and the other 4,000 member-­owners. (Full disclosure: That includes yours truly.) Read more

