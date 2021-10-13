For the Rainbow Wahine soccer team, there’s no place like home, especially with fans

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Having support on the road was nice, but there’s still no place like home. After seeing green in the stands on its California road trips, the Hawaii soccer team will have the distinction of being the first UH program to welcome spectators to a home event this fall when the Rainbow Wahine play host to UC Irvine in a Big West match on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more

Having support on the road was nice, but there’s still no place like home.

After seeing green in the stands on its California road trips, the Hawaii soccer team will have the distinction of being the first UH program to welcome spectators to a home event this fall when the Rainbow Wahine play host to UC Irvine in a Big West match on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

The Wahine will have the opportunity to play in front of home fans for the first time since their 2019 senior night game at WPSS as they continue to chase a breakthrough victory in their comeback season.

“It’s incredibly special,” UH coach Michele Nagamine told media members on Tuesday.

“I appreciate all the calls and texts that I get after the game, but it’s going to be so nice to be able to thank people in person for all their support.”

Attendance is limited to 1,000 spectators who will have to provide proof of vaccination to enter WPSS and wear face coverings in the facility.

Thursday’s match will be the first UH home event open to the general public since the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team’s win over Brigham Young at a sold-out Stan Sheriff Center on March 6, 2020. The pandemic wiped out the remainder of the spring season and a restriction on fan attendance accompanied the return of UH sports last fall.

The ban on attendance stretched through the winter and spring seasons until the UH baseball team was able to admit a limited number of family and friends for its final home series of the season in May. But with a summer surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the UH football, soccer and women’s volleyball teams have played in empty home venues so far this season.

Given a recent ebb in cases, city and state officials announced the easing of restrictions to allow 50% of capacity or up to 1,000 attendees for outdoor events starting today and up to 500 for indoor events starting Oct. 20.

The Wahine soccer team has played in front of fans on the road this season, including last week’s matches at UC Riverside and Cal State Fullerton, where Nagamine said UH had “massive representation” in the stands.

The Wahine gave the spectators spirited efforts in a double-overtime draw at UC Riverside and a 1-0 loss to Cal State Fullerton in overtime on Sunday to fall to 0-8-3 overall and 0-4-2 in Big West play. Going back to their previous homestand, UH has played three consecutive overtime matches, starting with a 0-0 tie with UC Santa Barbara on Oct. 3 at WPSS.

“We knew coming into the Big West that it was going to be that kind of season, where everybody was just going to be battling,” Nagamine said. “Finally getting into that final third and being creative with some of the opportunities we’ve been creating, it’s been really nice to watch. The wheels are starting to move the bus and we’re getting opportunities and looks that we haven’t gotten before.”

Converting on those opportunities has remained elusive, as the Wahine have one goal in the last three matches while allowing two, one on a penalty kick at UC Riverside and a corner kick in overtime in Sunday’s loss.

UH sophomore Kelci Sumida leads the team with 20 shots and four goals and tends to be a focal figure for opposing defenses.

“She’s sometimes double- and triple-teamed,” Nagamine said. “We need to start giving her a little more support as far as if she’s going to take all that attention, just shooting the ball out to somebody else, and that’s what we addressed (at Tuesday’s practice).”

UH’s last home win? A 3-0 victory over UC Irvine on Oct. 10, 2019.

IF YOU GO …

Up to 1,000 fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed into Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium for Thursday’s Big West women’s soccer match between Hawaii and UC Irvine. A few requirements to remember before heading to the stadium:

>> Anyone entering WPSS will be required to provide proof of vaccination and masks must be worn at all times except when taking sips of water.

>> Attendees must download the LumiSight UH health check app (available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and on the LumiSIght UH website).

>> A vaccination card must be uploaded to the app three days before the game or match. It may take several days for the uploaded card to be approved.

>> On game day, the LumiSight screening — a series of questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms and possible exposure — must be completed on the app. The “You may report to campus” screen must be shown upon entering the facility.

>> Attendees may bring in one clear bag — no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches — per person.

———

More information is available at hawaiiathletics.com

BIG WEST SOCCER

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium

UC Irvine (8-4, 3-1 BWC) vs. Hawaii (0-8-3, 0-4-2)

>> When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: none

>> Online: ESPN+