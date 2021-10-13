comscore For the Rainbow Wahine soccer team, there’s no place like home, especially with fans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
For the Rainbow Wahine soccer team, there’s no place like home, especially with fans

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

Having support on the road was nice, but there’s still no place like home. After seeing green in the stands on its California road trips, the Hawaii soccer team will have the distinction of being the first UH program to welcome spectators to a home event this fall when the Rainbow Wahine play host to UC Irvine in a Big West match on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more

