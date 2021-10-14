comscore Editorial: Reduce water loss from Maui streams | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Reduce water loss from Maui streams

  • Today
  • Updated 6:27 p.m.

The large-scale use of water on Maui has been in contention for years, since the end of the sugar industry there in 2016, and state authorities have approved an environmental study to advance an Alexander & Baldwin proposal for diversified agriculture. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Ag land agency needs a reboot

Scroll Up