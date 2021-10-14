comscore New youth program seeks to inspire kids through culture, health | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New youth program seeks to inspire kids through culture, health

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kauluwela Elementary fifth graders Jade Lum, right, Genuine Samuel and Jayden Romena shared a laugh while gutting an akule.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kauluwela Elementary fifth graders Jade Lum, right, Genuine Samuel and Jayden Romena shared a laugh while gutting an akule.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Denise Darval-Chang, right, of Hui Nalu canoe club watched as Malama ‘Opio youth program participants prepared to launch double-hulled canoes Wednesday at Maunalua Bay.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    At top, Denise Darval-Chang, right, of Hui Nalu canoe club watched as Malama ‘Opio youth program participants prepared to launch double-hulled canoes Wednesday at Maunalua Bay.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM At Maunalua Bay on Wednesday, fisherman Dennis Galves taught a group in the Malama ‘Opio program how to scale, clean, and prepare akule.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    At Maunalua Bay on Wednesday, fisherman Dennis Galves taught a group in the Malama ‘Opio program how to scale, clean, and prepare akule.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Instructor Reney Ching, left, teaches about food sustainability during the Malama ‘Opio youth program Wednesday at Maunalua Bay. The program offers young people ages 8 to 15 the opportunity to experience a variety of cultural activities.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Instructor Reney Ching, left, teaches about food sustainability during the Malama ‘Opio youth program Wednesday at Maunalua Bay. The program offers young people ages 8 to 15 the opportunity to experience a variety of cultural activities.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, participants paddled east on the bay with Paiko Peninsula in the background.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, participants paddled east on the bay with Paiko Peninsula in the background.

When canoe races were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hui Nalu O Hawaii Canoe Club decided to pivot its popular summer youth paddling program to one that weaved in more cultural practices and hands-on learning. When that proved to be a success, head coach Denise Darval-Chang said the club wanted to build on that by offering it again this week during fall break. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii is linked to Taiwan-China tensions

Scroll Up