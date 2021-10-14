New youth program seeks to inspire kids through culture, health
By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:06 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kauluwela Elementary fifth graders Jade Lum, right, Genuine Samuel and Jayden Romena shared a laugh while gutting an akule.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, Denise Darval-Chang, right, of Hui Nalu canoe club watched as Malama ‘Opio youth program participants prepared to launch double-hulled canoes Wednesday at Maunalua Bay.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
At Maunalua Bay on Wednesday, fisherman Dennis Galves taught a group in the Malama ‘Opio program how to scale, clean, and prepare akule.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Instructor Reney Ching, left, teaches about food sustainability during the Malama ‘Opio youth program Wednesday at Maunalua Bay. The program offers young people ages 8 to 15 the opportunity to experience a variety of cultural activities.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, participants paddled east on the bay with Paiko Peninsula in the background.