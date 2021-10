Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii County has announced the appointment of Robert “Bob” Agres as deputy director of the Department of Research and Development. Agres most recently served as manager for Disaster Recovery Community Engagement and Collaboration under the Planning Department. Before joining the County of Hawaii, he held positions in the City and County of Honolulu, Islander Institute, Hawaii Alliance for Community-Based Economic Development and the County of Maui.

