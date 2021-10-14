Oahu Interscholastic Association to allow spectators at sporting events

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On a limited basis, spectators will be allowed back to Oahu Interscholastic Association sporting events on Oct. 20.

The league posted the news on its Twitter page, noting the requirements of masks, proof of COVID-19 vaccination and social distancing.

Fans have not been permitted to see games involving public high schools statewide since the first lockdown in March of 2020.

The Oct. 20 timeline falls in line with the statewide mandate for loosening restrictions for outdoor and indoor events. Actual size of crowds will vary from one site to another. Tickets will be available at ticketspicket.com.

Silverswords earn another win

Marcelle Butler had 11 kills and Greta Corti and Pe‘a Brooklen adding 10 kills each as No. 24 ranked Chaminade (17-4 overall, 7-2 PacWest) swept Holy Names (5-12, 2-7), 25-23, 25-21, 25-15 at McCabe Gym on Wednesday.

Chaminade hosts Domincan (Calif.) on Friday at McCabe Gym, at 7 p.m.

Hawaii golfers share PacWest award

UH Hilo golfer Keith Ng, Hawaii Pacific’s Keli‘i Kamelamela-Dudoit and Academy of Art’s Matthew Watkins were selected as PacWest Co-Golfers of the Week.

The Hawaii pair earned the title by sharing the individual title at 2-under 142 during the Hawaii Triangular tournament held at Pearl Country Club on Tuesday.

Watkins won the individual title at the Chico State Wildcat Classic warranting the PacWest honor.

The next PacWest tournament will be the Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, beginning Oct. 25 at the Waikoloa Beach Resort on Hawaii island.