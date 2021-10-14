comscore Rainbow Wahine outside hitter Riley Wagoner is taking big swings and finding that it’s worth the risk | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine outside hitter Riley Wagoner is taking big swings and finding that it’s worth the risk

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO @STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Riley Wagoner put a kill past USC middle blocker Candice Denny during a match on Sept. 11 at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO @STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitter Riley Wagoner put a kill past USC middle blocker Candice Denny during a match on Sept. 11 at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Riley Wagoner had a decision to make. Hawaii had just survived a third-set battle with UC Irvine and was again locked in tight fourth when an Anteater attack was popped up by Rainbow Wahine freshman Martyna Leoniak and tracked down by Brooke Van Sickle beyond the end line. Read more

Previous Story
Both Chevan Cordeiro and Brayden Schager could see action for University of Hawaii Warriors against Nevada

Scroll Up