University of Hawaii basketball team guards point to unity as their source of strength

For the University of Hawaii basketball team, the fun competition — even on off days — extends to the Point.

“You’ve got to have courage, leadership,” point guard Noel Coleman said of this summer’s leap off Laie Point into the blanket of waves. “There was only one way down for me. I had to jump. … Once I jumped, I wanted to do it again.”

Point guard Juan Munoz, who transferred from Longwood University in Virginia, also volunteered to give it a shot.

“Indescribable,” Munoz said of the leap of faith. “I looked down at first, took a step back, closed my eyes, and jumped.”

In this preseason of brotherhood, the Rainbow Warriors have bonded over breakfasts, movies, beach outings and workouts. “It’s only one clique,” wing Samuta Avea said, “and that’s all 15 guys. It’s a great group. Everybody loves playing with each other. We’re having a blast.”

The unity is apparent at point guard, where Coleman, Munoz and JoVon McClanahan are experienced at orchestrating offenses.

“In terms of rotation, it’s great to see green and white go at it every day,” head coach Eran Ganot said of the scrimmage-like sessions. “We mix lineups every day.”

In his first five seasons as head coach, Ganot has used different combinations, often pairing two traditional point guards in the same lineup. Junior Madut can play both backcourt spots, as well as slide to the wing as part of a three-guard attack. Amoro Lado, who transferred from College of Southern Idaho, has impressed as a multi-skilled guard.

Coleman, who grew up in Belgium and transferred from the University of San Diego last year, and McClanahan, who transferred from Sheridan (Wyo.) College, were pressed into expanded roles early last season because of injuries and opt-outs.

“JoVon and Noel were thrown into the fire, and had flashes,” Ganot said. “We knew that (experience) would help them this year.”

Coleman, who had nine starts in 2020-2021, added 15 pounds to his 6-foot-1 frame and now weighs 185. “I tried to focus a little more on my body in the offseason to get a little bigger so I can play more as a two-way guard, inside-out,” Coleman said. “I think it was hurting me in how physical college basketball is. I had the skill. I was athletic. I could jump high. But my body wasn’t there yet. I decided to really focus on that in the offseason. I’ve done a good job of catching up to the rest of the guys.”

McClanahan, who is 5-10, credited strength coach Tanner Hull for a 7-pound weight gain to 170. McClanahan admittedly struggled last year with pandemic-related restrictions on workouts and socializing. Last season, the locker rooms were off limit, and classes were taught remotely.

“I think this year is fun because we get to do normal things like go out to eat with each other, being in the locker room, going to the beach,” McClanahan said. “Last year, it didn’t even feel like I went to Hawaii. I just felt like I played basketball here. Now I’m getting that school spirit. I feel the aloha spirit coming throughout us. I went to the cafeteria for the first time. I didn’t even go to the cafeteria last year. … It’s cool to see more things open up and get that school vibe I missed.”

The new attitude brought back McClanahan’s old approach. He has regained the shooting consistency and playmaking that he exhibited in junior college.

Munoz, who is 6 feet and 175 pounds, was named to the Big South’s 2020-2021 second team after averaging 13.0 points and 2.9 assists. Munoz wears No. 55 in tribute to Jason Williams, who played 12 NBA seasons.

“He played for the Sacramento Kings a while back,” Munoz said. “That’s where I kind of fell in love with the game. He had all the moves, a flashy guy. He was super entertaining. The confidence and the flashy skills are what stuck out for me.”

After five years and a degree at Longwood, Munoz sought a change as a graduate transfer. “The guys have welcomed me in, like I’m family,” Munoz said. “That was my biggest concern coming out here, how the transition was going to be for me. It’s been so easy, so smooth. The guys have made it super easy. The coaching staff has been really good, too.”