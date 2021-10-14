comscore University of Hawaii basketball team guards point to unity as their source of strength | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii basketball team guards point to unity as their source of strength

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / FEB. 26 Hawaii guard Noel Coleman said he tried to focus on his body in the offseason and has gained 15 pounds on a 6-1 frame.

    Hawaii guard Noel Coleman said he tried to focus on his body in the offseason and has gained 15 pounds on a 6-1 frame.

  • JAMM AQUINO / FEB. 12 JoVon McClanahan has gained seven pounds and is up to 170. His new outlook has allowed the 5-foot-10 guard to regain his shooting touch and playmaking ability that he exhibited in junior college.

    JoVon McClanahan has gained seven pounds and is up to 170. His new outlook has allowed the 5-foot-10 guard to regain his shooting touch and playmaking ability that he exhibited in junior college.

For the University of Hawaii basketball team, the fun competition — even on off days — extends to the Point. Read more

