Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco commits to Hawaii

Believing the best is still to come, the University of Hawaii football team secured a commitment from trend-ascending quarterback AJ Bianco of Saint Louis School. Read more

“I like the coaches a lot,” Bianco said of his acceptance of the Rainbow Warriors’ scholarship offer. “I’ve known them for a while. They’ve shown a commitment to me since they got here (in January 2020). I felt it was time to show my commitment back.”

Bianco is expected to put his pledge in writing on Dec. 15, the first day of the NCAA’s early-signing period for football prospects.

Despite a limited body of on-field work, Bianco has drawn rave reviews.

“He looks like an NFL guy to me,” said former UH head coach June Jones, who has followed Bianco’s progress for several years. “Pocket passer, but he can move and create things, too. He’s accurate. I think he’s all upside.”

Bianco, who was born on Maui, moved to Oahu in eighth grade. He did not play as a Saint Louis freshman in 2018 because of the ILH’s transfer rules. After mop-up appearances, he suffered a season-ending injury to his collarbone in 2019. The ILH’s 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

“He’s only played four (full) games in his high school career,” Saint Louis coach Ron Lee said, referencing two victories over Punahou and losses to Kamehameha and Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman. “He has a tremendous upside. It’s his first season getting out there (as a starter), and he’s done a nice job.”

Bianco has displayed a powerful right arm and escapability this year, amassing 1,148 yards and seven touchdown passes on 63.5% accuracy. He has rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns. In the Punahou rematch, Bianco was 30-for-43 for 341 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s got the size,” Lee said of 6-foot-4, 225-pound Bianco. “He’s got a big arm. He’s real smart. He knows a lot of football, a lot of coverages, a tremendous football IQ.”

Brian Huffman, national recruiting editor for 247sports, said there are some similarities between Bianco and Hawaii-reared quarterbacks Jayden de Laura of Washington State and Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland.

“I really like him,” Huffman said. “I think what hurt him in his recruitment was the lack of a junior season. It’s encouraging to see guys, even though they missed such a crucial year, I think their talent speaks for itself.”

Bianco also took the initiative of taking unofficial visits to Pac-12 schools in the spring, and competing on the summer’s 7-on-7 circuit and football showcases. “He doesn’t necessarily have super flashy physical tools, but he’s a consistent, what you want your quarterback to be,” Huffman said. “He’ll go out there and get the job done.”

The Crusaders’ volunteer quarterback assistant is Leon Cordeiro, whose son Chevan Cordeiro is UH’s starting quarterback and a Saint Louis School graduate. Bianco said he has consulted with both Cordeiros. After discussions with his family, Bianco decided to become a Warrior. He also received offers from Washington State and Nebraska.

“It’s kind of been on my mind lately,” Bianco said of his college choice. “I just wanted to get it off my back, so I could really concentrate on this team and this season.”

“And focusing on Saint Louis football,” mused Lee, whose Crusaders face Kamehameha on Friday. “Don’t forget that.”