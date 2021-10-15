comscore Defunct Love’s Bakery sued over ex-worker benefits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Defunct Love’s Bakery sued over ex-worker benefits

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

Two union trusts representing former Love’s Bakery employees have sued the company for allegedly shortchanging workers on benefit payments upon ending nearly 170 years of business in March. Read more

