Hawaiian Electric gives $160K to nonprofits

To mark its 130th anniversary, Hawaiian Electric contributed a total of $160,000 in grants to a dozen local organizations that are working to build a strong, sustainable and resilient Hawaii.

Their projects are aligned with Hawaiian Electric’s efforts to increase renewable energy, ensure equitable access, advance STEM initiatives and careers, deepen educational and environmental stewardship programs, strengthen community resilience and provide lifeline resources for the underserved.

The nonprofits are Armed Services YMCA of Honolulu, Big Island Substance Abuse Council, Bishop Museum, Friends of Honolulu City Lights, Hawai‘i FIRST Robotics, Hawai‘i Land Trust, Hawaii Literacy, Honolulu Biennial Foundation, Kupu, Malama Kahalawai Inc., Teach for America Hawai‘i and West Hawai‘i Mediation Center.

Hawaii banks receive top rankings

Bank of Hawaii and Central Pacific Bank were recognized by Newsweek as the best big and small banks, respectively, in Hawaii in the magazine’s annual ranking of America’s Best Banks.

Through a partnership with LendingTree, Newsweek evaluated over 2,500 financial institutions assessed on more than 30 factors including overall health of the bank, customer service performance and features, digital and branch presence, account and loan options, and interest rate offerings and fees.

In another set of rankings, Bank of Hawaii, American Savings Bank and Central Pacific Bank were ranked as the top three banks in Hawaii in Forbes’ annual review of America’s Best Banks in Each State.

Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista for their fourth annual list of Best Banks in Each State. They surveyed 25,000 customers in the U.S. for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. According to Forbes, of the 4,978 FDIC-insured banks in America, just 135 banks, or 2.7%, made their list.