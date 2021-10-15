comscore Hawaiian Electric gives $160K to nonprofits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Electric gives $160K to nonprofits

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

To mark its 130th anniversary, Hawaiian Electric contributed a total of $160,000 in grants to a dozen local organizations that are working to build a strong, sustainable and resilient Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii flu-pneumonia report includes ‘hundreds’ of COVID-19 fatalities

Scroll Up