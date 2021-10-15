comscore Honolulu rail officials not counting on city tourism tax to fix $3.5 billion shortfall | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu rail officials not counting on city tourism tax to fix $3.5 billion shortfall

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The rail project is budgeted at $12.499 billion and is not scheduled for completion until March 2031. Above, vehicles last week drove along Kamehameha Highway, past the current rail construction near Middle Street.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The plan is to run trains along a 20.2-mile, 21-station route from East Kapolei to Ala Moana Center, Hawaii’s busiest transit hub. Above, construction on the rail is seen still in progress last week along Kamehameha Highway near Middle Street.

Officials with the city’s troubled rail project are waiting for the City Council to decide whether to impose a new city hotel tax that could benefit the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, but do not expect it to plug their $3.5 billion deficit — and have no alternative hopes of outside funding. Read more

