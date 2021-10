Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sierra Club of Hawaii has announced the hiring of Wayne Tanaka as director, effective Monday. Tanaka most recently served as manager of the Public Policy Program at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. Tanaka is replacing Marti Townsend, who resigned after seven years as director.

UHA Health Insurance has announced the promotion of three employees.

>> Seng Yu is director of information and support services. Yu previously served as the information serv­ices manager.

>> Tammie Nguyen is a project management/business analyst supervisor. Nguyen previously served as a project manager/business analyst.

>> Jason Miyashiro is a software development and support supervisor. Miyashiro had been a senior system analyst.

