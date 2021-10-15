Rainbow Wahine soccer welcomes fans as they fall to UC Irvine
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii midfielder McKenzie Moore battled for possession with UC Irvine defender Kiera Smeenge during the first half on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree