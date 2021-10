Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Healthcare Association of Hawaii announced the promotion of two employees:

>> Paige Hecka­thorn Choy is associate vice president, government affairs. Heckathorn Choy previously served as senior director, government affairs.

>> Robert Choy, no relation, is senior manager, post-acute care.

Pono Pacific has announced the promotion of Jonathan Marstaller as its new president. He has 13 years of experience in the finance industry. Marstaller began in an accounting position at Pono Pacific before being promoted to vice president of finance at several of Pono Pacific’s companies. He is also chief strategy officer for Kupu and president of Poukihi, both sister companies of Pono Pacific.

