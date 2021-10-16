OIA FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: No. 4 Kahuku opens with win
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:12 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kapolei’s Tryton Keli’ikipi is brought down by Kahuku defensive lineman Braydon Bailey (48), left, and linebacker Kruze Keanu (20) during the first half.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kapolei’s Garrett Hayes tries to elude the tackle from Kahuku safety Brock Fonoimoana during the first half.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku wide receiver Kainoa Carvalho ran for a touchdown against Kapolei during the first half on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree