comscore Rainbow Wahine start fast and sweep Cal Poly in volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine start fast and sweep Cal Poly in volleyball

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii players Kate Lang and Amber Igiede went up for a block against Cal Poly’s Tommi Stockham.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii players Kate Lang and Amber Igiede went up for a block against Cal Poly’s Tommi Stockham.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Kate Lang set Amber Igiede for a kill against Cal Poly on Friday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Kate Lang set Amber Igiede for a kill against Cal Poly on Friday.

Robyn Ah Mow called it a “slow” week in practice for Hawaii leading into Friday’s Big West volleyball showdown with Cal Poly. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii freshman libero Tayli Ikenaga is learning each week
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 16, 2021

Scroll Up