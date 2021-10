Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

People say they are looking for a good electrician, or a doctor with listening skills or even a politician who is a skillful leader. How many times do you hear the shout go out for a good lieutenant governor? Read more

People say they are looking for a good electrician, or a doctor with listening skills or even a politician who is a skillful leader. How many times do you hear the shout go out for a good lieutenant governor?

Exactly what do we want a lieutenant governor to do, and how will we know he or she is doing it?

Aspiring LG candidates are already saying they want to try. Two major Democrats, Ikaika Anderson, the former City Council chairman, and Jill Tokuda, the former state senator, say they are ready to do whatever it is you think a lieutenant governor should be getting paid to do. Also in the mix is Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara, who has registered a campaign committee with the state Campaign Spending Commission.

Also, former legislator and Councilman Ron Menor said in a text to the Star-Advertiser that, “I am seriously moving in the direction of running for Lieutenant Governor. … I should be making an announcement in the coming weeks.”

It used to be that Hawaii’s lieutenant governor had an assigned job: to be in charge of state elections. The state Constitution removed that duty, leaving the LG as the person ready to jump in if the governor is absent or unable.

It is not written into law, but the Hawaii LG position is also a glorious stepping stone for political advancement. The most obvious trophy being governor, but both of our U.S. senators, Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, both had Lt. Gov. in front of their names.

Without required skills, it is a job you define as you go along.

Political consultant Charles Freedman, who earned his political skills working for the late Lt. Gov. Jean King, said in a discussion that the progressive Democrat spent much of her term carving her own political path, with she and former Gov. George Ariyoshi disagreeing on many state issues.

According to the state Constitution, the winner of the primary election for governor and lieutenant governor run as a team in the general election, so there is no requirement that the two have any common political ground.

Gov. David Ige has not played nicely with either of his lieutenant governors during his terms. The former LG, Shan Tsutsui, regularly groused that Ige gave him no responsibilities. When Josh Green won the position for Ige’s second term, the Big Island Democrat physician complained so much about being excluded by Ige that the governor was forced to include him at news conferences, at least for political appearances.

Lt. Gov. Green obviously shows that the position is all about getting another job, as he has been furiously campaigning to be elected governor.

Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie, who is serving as Anderson’s campaign co-chairperson, said in an interview that the position will be won by the candidate “who is able to exhibit leadership.”

That may be, but getting too far ahead of the pack, insiders like Freedman note, once they are elected they await orders from the governor. If the pair do not get along or are distrustful of each other, the lieutenant governor all but disappears.

So the most important question for LG candidates to honestly answer is, which candidates for governor will trust you enough to give you any responsibility?

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.