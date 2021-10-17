When it comes to mango trees, it’s all about managing growth
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:27 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY MARK SUISO
Mark Suiso of Makaha Mangoes recommends regular maintenance, every other year, once a mango tree has been pruned to a manageable size.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree