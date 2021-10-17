comscore 5 Things We Love: Halloween | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Things We Love

5 Things We Love: Halloween

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY UNIVERSAL PICTURES Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in “Halloween Kills,” directed by David Gordon Green.

    COURTESY UNIVERSAL PICTURES

    Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in “Halloween Kills,” directed by David Gordon Green.

  • COURTESY PHOTO The Hawaii State Public Library System has a variety of ghost stories.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    The Hawaii State Public Library System has a variety of ghost stories.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Ouija board eye shadow palette from beauty brand HipDot.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Ouija board eye shadow palette from beauty brand HipDot.

  • COURTESY PHOTO The four-inch ceramic pots go for $14.99 and are hand-painted by Kawaii Hawaii.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    The four-inch ceramic pots go for $14.99 and are hand-painted by Kawaii Hawaii.

During the holidays, I like to play some seasonal music on my piano. Read more

Previous Story
Handweavers, glass artists share exhibition in Chinatown

Scroll Up