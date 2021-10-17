comscore Hawaii’s crime rate dropped in three of four counties in 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s crime rate dropped in three of four counties in 2020

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • Statewide, the rate for property crimes — burglaries, larceny theft, motor vehicle theft and arson — decreased, to 2,411 offenses per 100,000 people in 2020, from a rate of 2,869 per 100,000 in 2019.

The decrease was apparently driven by a drop in reported offenses in Honolulu, Maui and Kauai counties, partially offset by an increase in Hawaii County. Read more

