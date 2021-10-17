comscore David Shapiro: Honolulu taxpayers face big hit on Kakaako rail easements | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
David Shapiro: Honolulu taxpayers face big hit on Kakaako rail easements

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is set to pay millions more in legal costs to obtain 2 acres of Kakaako rail easements from the Howard Hughes Corp. than it originally expected to pay for the property itself. Read more

