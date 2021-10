Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Shayla Padilla scored in the 18th minute of the second half, propelling the Chaminade women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Biola on Saturday at Saint Louis field.

Chaminade improved to 4-4, 2-2 in PacWest conference play, tying the program record for victories in a season. Biola fell to 4-6-1, and 2-2 in conference.

Goalkeeper Naomi Takata logged the seventh shutout of her career, breaking the mark held by Brandee Lane. She also tied Lane for the most career wins (8) and victories in a single season (4).

>> The Hawaii Pacific women’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 tie against Concordia at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Madi DePhillips had seven saves for HPU (2-6-1, 1-1-1 PacWest), while Hailey Asato had four for Concordia (3-3-3, 2-0-1).