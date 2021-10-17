comscore OIA football: Late FG lifts Waialua over McKinley | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
OIA football: Late FG lifts Waialua over McKinley

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  Waialua running back Ezekiel Sheridan powered his way through the McKinley defense in the first half Saturday at Roosevelt High School.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Waialua running back Ezekiel Sheridan powered his way through the McKinley defense in the first half Saturday at Roosevelt High School.

  McKinley defensive back Isaiah Cardenas (4) celebrated with running back Beneiah Togafau (15) during the first half Saturday at Roosevelt High School.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    McKinley defensive back Isaiah Cardenas (4) celebrated with running back Beneiah Togafau (15) during the first half Saturday at Roosevelt High School.

  Waialua linebacker Taylor Calaro, second from right, breaks up a pass intended for McKinley wide receiver Ethan Duong during the first half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Waialua linebacker Taylor Calaro, second from right, breaks up a pass intended for McKinley wide receiver Ethan Duong during the first half.

Lasse Stolten’s 26-yard field goal with 1:25 remaining lifted Waialua over McKinley 15-13 on a soggy Saturday night at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium. Read more

Television and radio - Oct. 17, 2021

