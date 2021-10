Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

RENO, NEV. >> University of Hawaii coach Todd Graham said he had planned to craft a role for quarterback Chevan Cordeiro in Saturday’s road game against Nevada.

As it turned out, Cordeiro’s only play was to launch a quick punt at the start of the fourth quarter.

It was the second game in a row Cordeiro did not start at quarterback. Cordeiro did not play in the Oct. 2 upset of Fresno State after suffering an upper-body injury while attempting a tackle against a New Mexico State player a week earlier.

“He practiced some this week,” Graham said. “But he wasn’t ready to go. I’m not going to put him in there until I know he’s ready.”

Freshman Brayden Schager made his second consecutive start. Schager was 22-for-39 for 205 yards. He threw four interceptions and was sacked four times.

Calvin Turner, a running back/receiver, also took snaps as the wildcat quarterback.

Hunter breaks 2 long runs

Running back Dae Dae Hunter provided instant offense with touchdown runs of 75 and 81 yards. Each one-play drive spanned 11 seconds.

“He was fantastic,” Turner said of Hunter, a second-year Warrior from Denver. “I love Dae Dae to death. He’s going to be a great running back for years to come. I’m proud of him and the way he played.”

Hunter credited both runs to the blockers.

“I trust in the O-line,” Hunter said. “It’s just a crazy feeling to be behind the O-line when they do the blocks like that. Everything is so clear. It’s a blessing. All I have to do is run.”

On the 75-yard run, right guard Eliki Tanuvasa and right tackle Gene Pryor cleared a path. On the 81-yard touchdown, Hunter said he went through an opening created by left tackle Ilm Manning and left guard Micah Vanterpool. Hunter out-raced three defenders on the second touchdown.

“All I know is run, run, run, and believe they can’t catch me,” Hunter said. “I can’t see them from behind me. At that point, I’m just running. It’s tunnel vision. It’s just a natural instinct.”

After landing on his shoulder at the end of a second-quarter carry, Hunter was done for the day. He said the ailment is not serious.

“It was tough to lose him, but Dedrick (Parson) did a good job,” Graham said.

Announcer Curran misses game

KKEA play-by-play announcer Bobby Curran will remain at Renown Hospital for at least two more days after suffering from low oxygen level that prevented him from calling Saturday’s UH-Nevada game.

On Friday night, Curran experienced dizziness. He had the same difficulty two hours ahead of Saturday’s kickoff. He was taken from the Mackay Stadium press box on a gurney, then went on an ambulance to Renown Hospital.

His oxygen level had dropped to 81 in the announcer’s booth. With medication and oxygen, the levels improved to his normal range of 90 to 92.